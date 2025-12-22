Security Alert In Jammu: Chinese-Made Rifle Scope Recovered Near NIA Headquarters

Jammu: A Chinese-manufactured assault rifle scope was recovered from a residential area near the Jammu and Kashmir headquarters of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The recovery has triggered a security alert, leading to a police investigation. According to the reports, the discovery was made after a 6-year-old boy was seen playing with the object, initially mistaking it for a toy.

The official sources claimed that the incident came to light in Jammu region's Asrarabad area when local residents noticed a young boy playing with a suspicious-looking device. Upon inquiring, the child's parents informed the officials that the boy had found the object earlier in the day at a nearby garbage dump. During the preliminary examination, it was revealed that the object was a Chinese-made scope that can be mounted on an assault rifle and is also compatible with sniper rifles.

The recovery of the scope has raised immense concerns, given the sensitive location close to the NIA headquarters. On information, the senior police officers rushed to the spot and ordered a detailed search operation.

Meanwhile, following the recovery, the security agencies expanded their search to the Sidhra area of the Jammu region, suspecting the scope may have been discarded deliberately. Jammu (Rural) Police confirmed that the weapon attachment was formally recovered from Sidhra and taken into custody for forensic examination.

Detention Made, Security Heightened

As per the reports, a 24-year-old man, identified as Tanvir Ahmad, has been detained from Samba district in connection with the recovery of the scope. The police sources stated that Ahmad came under scrutiny after a mobile phone number linked to Pakistan was allegedly found on his device. The officials said that Ahmad is a resident of South Kashmir's Anantnag district and has been living in Samba for the past some time. He is currently being questioned to establish whether there is any direct link between him and the recovered weapon attachment.

In the meantime, the recovery of the Chinese-made scope has heightened security concerns, with teams from the police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) deployed to investigate how the equipment reached the area. A police spokesperson confirmed that investigations are ongoing and stressed that all angles are being examined, including the possibility of cross-border links.

The police have also cautioned the common people in the area to remain alert, but have also advised them not be in panic mode. The police have added that there is no immediate threat to civilian safety.