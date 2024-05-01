Security Beefed Up Across Delhi After Hoax Bomb Threats To Over 80 Schools | CHECK DETAILS

Advertisement

New Delhi: Security has beefed up across the national capital on Wednesday, May 1, after over 80 schools in the Delhi and NCR received bomb threats via emails. Security arrangements has been tightened at several places including metro stations and bus stops, said the Delhi Police.

An advisory has been issued in the Delhi Metro network asking to remain more vigilant after the bomb threats. Additional police force, along with paramilitary, has been deployed in several parts of Delhi and barricades have been installed at city borders. “A general advisory has been issued in the Delhi Metro network and CISF personnel have been asked to remain extra vigilant,” said a security officer to PTI.

Advertisement

"We have stepped up security at every station. We have also alerted our staff to keep strict vigil on any suspicion activity," Deputy Commissioner of Police (railways) K P S Malhotra said.

#LIVE | Delhi bomb threat case: Delhi Police continues to be on high alert



Tune in here for more: https://t.co/6Xgvs8HmFk#DelhiSchools #DelhiPolice #bombthreat pic.twitter.com/8rG96CuE3V — Republic (@republic)

Police Traces IP Address

The technical department of the Delhi Police have traced the source of the e-mail. The threat e-mail, which originated from Russia, and may have been sent using a VPN, claimed sources adding that it was aimed to create panic in Delhi.

Advertisement

Bomb Threats to Schools, Police Calls Them Hoax

Over 80 schools in the Delhi-NCR region including Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dwarka, Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Delhi Public School at Vasant Kunj and Amity School in Saket have received bomb threats via email on Wednesday. Delhi Public School (DPS) in Noida Sector 30 also received a similar bomb threat via email.

Advertisement

All the schools which received bomb threats have been evacuated immediately and the students were sent back. As the local police of the area received information about the emails, bomb detection teams, bomb disposal squads and officials of Delhi Fire Service were rushed to the school and a search operation is underway, however, no bomb was recovered as of yet.

“Some schools of Delhi received E-mails regarding bomb threats. Delhi Police has conducted thorough check of all such schools as per protocol. Nothing objectionable has been found. It appears that these calls seem to be hoax. We request the public not to panic and maintain peace,” said the Delhi Police.

Advertisement

(With Inputs From Agencies)