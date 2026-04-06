Security Breach in Delhi Assembly: Vehicles Crashes Through Barriers, Throws Ink on Assembly Speaker's Car
Delhi, India: a massive security breach was recorded in the Delhi Assembly today as an unidentified car crashed inside the barriers through the gate no. 2, threw ink at the Assembly Speaker's car and managed to escape the scene.
- India News
- 1 min read
Delhi, India: a massive security breach was recorded in the Delhi Assembly today as an unidentified car crashed inside the barriers through the gate no. 2, threw ink at the Assembly Speaker's car and managed to escape the scene.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.