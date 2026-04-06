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Security Breach in Delhi Assembly: Vehicles Crashes Through Barriers, Throws Ink on Assembly Speaker's Car

Delhi, India: a massive security breach was recorded in the Delhi Assembly today as an unidentified car crashed inside the barriers through the gate no. 2, threw ink at the Assembly Speaker's car and managed to escape the scene.

Avipsha Sengupta
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Delhi, India: a massive security breach was recorded in the Delhi Assembly today as an unidentified car crashed inside the barriers through the gate no. 2, threw ink at the Assembly Speaker's car and managed to escape the scene.

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Avipsha Sengupta
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