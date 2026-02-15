Security Forces Arrest KKYL Member in Manipur's Thoubal; Mobile, Sim Cards Seized

Thoubal: The security forces arrested an active cadre of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KKYL) in the Thoubal district of Manipur, officials said.

The arrested accused has been identified as Khumanthem Santosh Meitei (36), alias Kanta, of Heirok Part-I, Heituppokpi, Thoubal district, from Kairembikhok Mamang Leikai Chingdum, under Thoubal Police Station.

The arrest was made on Friday.

During the operation, a mobile phone with two SIM cards was seized from his possession.

Meanwhile, the security forces also apprehended an active member of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA). Lunjakai Vaiphei (20) was arrested from the Matijang Village under the Churachandpur Police Station in Churachandpur district. The officials recovered a country-made 9 mm pistol with 03 (three) live rounds from his possession.

Moreover, a 10 kg cylindrical IED with a pressure mechanism was recovered by the security forces from the area between Sijang, a Kuki village, and Sanamahi Temple, a Meithei worship place near Naga village in Lamna Kabui under the Churachandpur district. The IED was safely destroyed by the Bomb Disposal Team in the presence of reps of 2 JAKLI and Churachandpur Police.

On Saturday, the Manipur Police seized a large quantity of alcoholic beverages from the jurisdiction of Sekmai-PS in Imphal West. The recovered items included 35 cans of beer, 02 bottles of McDowell's No.1 (750 ml), 11 bottles of Old Monk (180 ml), 04 bottles of Old Monk (375 ml), 02 bottles of Old Monk (750 ml), 01 bottle of Shika Blue (375 ml), 01 bottle of Shika Blue (180 ml), and 02 bottles of McDowell's No.1 (375 ml).

