Security Forces Dance to Tune of Folk Music After Eliminating 10 Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma
The DRG personnel were seen dancing to the beats of folk music with guns in their hands after eliminating 10 Maoists in an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Security force personnel dances after intense encounter with Maoists in Sukma | Image: ANI
