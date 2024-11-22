sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Gautam Adani | India-Canada Row | Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Donald Trump |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Security Forces Dance to Tune of Folk Music After Eliminating 10 Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

Published 21:15 IST, November 22nd 2024

Security Forces Dance to Tune of Folk Music After Eliminating 10 Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

The DRG personnel were seen dancing to the beats of folk music with guns in their hands after eliminating 10 Maoists in an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Security force personnel dances after intense encounter with Maoists in Sukma
Security force personnel dances after intense encounter with Maoists in Sukma | Image: ANI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

21:15 IST, November 22nd 2024