Security Forces Kill 7 Maoists, Including 2 Top Leaders In Chhattisgarh

Bijapur: The security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district carried out a major operation against Maoist insurgents during the first half of June 2025, resulting in the deaths of as many as seven Maoists, including two high-ranking leaders of the CPI (Maoist). The operation, conducted in the National Park area, marked a massive blow to the banned outfit, showcasing the professionalism of security forces in tackling the Maoist threat.

The security forces launched a series of intensive anti-Maoist operations in the National Park Area of Bijapur District, following which fierce encounters broke out between security personnel and Maoist cadres. After the exchanges of fire, the bodies of seven Maoists were recovered, including those of two senior leaders, including Gautam alias Sudhakar, a Central Committee member of the Maoist, and Bhaskar Rao, a State Committee member of the Maoist.

Among the deceased was Mahesh Kodiyam, a resident of Irpagutta village under the jurisdiction of Farsegarh Police Station in Bijapur District.

As per the officials, Kodiyam was identified as a party member of the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation operating in the National Park Area division. Interestingly, Kodiyam was working as a cook assistant at the primary school in Irpagutta village, having been appointed by the village school management committee and receiving remuneration for his role until March 2025.

The circumstances under which Mahesh Kodiyam came into contact with senior Maoist leaders like Gautam and Bhaskar are currently under investigation.

A senior official stated that a thorough, impartial, and professional inquiry is being conducted into all aspects of the case.