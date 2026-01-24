Security Forces Recover 16 Pressure IEDs Planted Inside Beer Bottles, 100 Kg Gelatin Sticks In Naxal-Hit Bijapur

Bijapur: In a major success, security forces have recovered Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and a large Maoist dump during a search operation conducted under the jurisdiction of Maddeḍ Police Station in Bijapur district on Saturday. Security forces carried out a major search operation in the forest area between Bandepada and Neelmadgu, in which 16 pressure IEDs planted inside beer bottles were detected along the Bandepada-Neelmadgu footpath and nearby forest areas.

All recovered IEDs were safely neutralized on the spot by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) following standard safety protocols, officials said.

Maoist Dump Recovered from Forest Area

During the same search operation, a joint team of DRG Bijapur, Maddeḍ Police Station and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 22 Battalion recovered a large quantity of explosives and Maoist materials. The materials were concealed by Maoists in steel containers and plastic buckets buried underground at multiple locations in the between Neelmadgu and Bandepada.

Details of Recovered Explosives and Materials

The explosives and materials recovered from the operation included:

Gelatin sticks: 784 (approximately 100 kg)

Cordex wire: 3 bundles

Black uniform cloth: Approximately 350 meters

Gunpowder: 1 kg

Walkie-talkie chargers: 4

Batteries: 4

Mobile chargers: 2

Maoist literature, Maoist uniforms, rucksacks

Other items like oil, soap, steel containers and miscellaneous materials

Officials reiterated that security forces are continuing effective and sustained operations against Maoist elements in the region. Strict surveillance is being maintained to curb Maoist activities and ensure the safety and security of civilians, they assured.

High Ranking CPI (Maoist) Member Arrested

In a related incident, a high-ranking Central Committee member of the CPI (Maoist), identified as Patiram Majhi alias Anal da, was shot dead on Thursday during a major joint anti-Naxal operation, Meghaburu, which also resulted in the death of several most wanted Naxalites.

Operation Meghaburu was launched on Thursday by 209 CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), Chaibasa district police, and Jharkhand Jaguar in the Saranda forest. Majhi who had a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head was killed along with 14 other Maoists, in the operation.