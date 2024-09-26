Published 11:42 IST, September 26th 2024
Security Forces Seize Heavy Arms, Ammunition in Manipur's Thoubal
Security forces seized a cache of arms and ammunition during search operations in Manipur's Thoubal district, a police statement said
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Security forces seized a cache of arms and ammunition during search operations in Manipur's Thoubal district, a police statement said | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
11:42 IST, September 26th 2024