Security Forces Thwart Major Infiltration Attempt Along Indo-Pak Border In Jammu & Kashmir

Srinagar: Indian Security Forces successfully neutralised a major infiltration attempt late Thursday night along the Line of Control (LoC) in the sensitive Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, preventing a potential terror incident in the region. The operation resulted in the capture of a group of suspected terrorists attempting to breach the border.

The alarm was triggered after alert Indian Army troops identified movement across the LoC, which was blocked by darkness and thick jungle greenery. Following standard operating procedures (SOPs), the forces immediately challenged the individuals attempting to infiltrate Indian territory. A brief exchange of fire resulted as the suspects tried to break free from the surrounding operational net.

The Security Forces successfully cornered the group, forcing at least three suspected terrorists to surrender. The operation concluded without any casualties to the Indian side, highlighting the high state of preparedness and technological surveillance deployed along the border.

Cache of Arms and Narcotics Recovered

A subsequent detailed search of the area confirmed the seriousness of the infiltration, yielding a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and warlike stores. The recovered items included two AK-47 rifles, three pistols, multiple magazines, a substantial quantity of ammunition, and sophisticated equipment, notably satellite phones.

A large consignment of narcotics was also found, suggesting a chilling dual motive, using the cross-border attempt not only for terror operations but also for funding them through illegal drug smuggling.

This is a developing story.