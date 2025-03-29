Security Heightened in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban Ahead of Navratri, Eid-ul-Fitr; Details Inside

Ramban: In light of the upcoming Navratri and Eid-ul-Fitr festivals, authorities in Ramban district have ramped up security measures to ensure a safe and peaceful environment for all citizens and devotees.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramban, Kulbir Singh, confirmed that extensive security arrangements have been made for the smooth celebration of both festivals.

"We are committed to ensuring a peaceful celebration of both festivals and have taken necessary steps to avoid any disruptions," the official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In a show of unity, the Mendher battalion of the Indian Army organized an Iftar for both Hindu and Muslim communities in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Army invited people from all villages around Mendher for the Iftar party, strengthening the Hindu-Muslim brotherhood in our region. We wish all our Muslim brothers a Happy Ramzan," cop said.

Ramzan, the sacred month in the Islamic calendar, is marked by fasting from dawn to sunset, known as Roza.

Eid To Be Celebrated on March 31 or April ?

In India, Ramadan began on March 2, and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on either March 31 or April 1, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.