Security Scare at Lucknow Airport as CISF Recovers Banned Satellite Phone, Cambodian Woman Detained

Lucknow: Security agencies carried out a major operation at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow on Monday night after a banned satellite phone was recovered from a foreign passenger, triggering heightened security measures and a joint investigation by multiple agencies.

According to sources, the satellite phone was found in the possession of a Cambodian woman who was scheduled to travel from Lucknow to Delhi. The suspicious device was detected by personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) during routine security checks at the airport.

The satellite phone, which is prohibited for civilian use in India without prior authorisation, immediately raised security concerns. Following the recovery, CISF officials alerted local police and other intelligence and security agencies. The woman passenger was taken into custody on the spot for questioning.

Sources said that police and central security agencies are jointly interrogating the woman to ascertain how she came into possession of the satellite phone and whether it was brought into the country legally. Investigators are also probing the origin of the device, its intended use, and whether it has any links to suspicious or unlawful activities.

Advertisement

“Satellite phones are banned in India due to national security concerns. Their unauthorised possession is treated as a serious offence”. All angles, including possible security threats, are being examined.

Officials have not disclosed whether the passenger had entered India recently or how long she had been in the country. Authorities are also verifying her travel history, visa details, and any potential contacts within India.

Advertisement

In the wake of the incident, security agencies have been placed on high alert, particularly with regard to airport security and screening procedures. Additional checks and vigilance have been advised to prevent any similar incidents in the future.

No formal charges have been announced yet, as the investigation is still underway. Officials said further action will be taken based on the outcome of the interrogation and technical examination of the recovered satellite phone.