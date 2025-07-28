‘See Who Is Asking This’: EAM Jaishankar Rips Apart Congress Over 26/11 Inaction And Operation Sindoor Questions

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar criticised the Congress party for questioning the government's decisions on ‘Operation Sindoor’ and India's approach to combating terrorism. During a discussion on the operation in Lok Sabha, EAM Jaishankar slammed the Opposition for questioning the government's decision to stop the operation, saying that those who asked why India did not go further were the same people who had advocated inaction after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Jaishankar drew a contrast between the current government's resolute stance against terrorism and the previous government's lacklustre response to the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Ripping apart the Congress in Lok Sabha, he said, "We were asked, why did you stop at this time? Why did you not go further? This question is being asked by people who, after 26/11, felt that the best action was inaction."

Jaishankar referred to the joint statement issued by India and Pakistan during a summit in Egypt's Sharm-el-Sheikh. In that statement, both countries had agreed that terrorism was a major threat to both nations. “26/11 happened in November 2008. What was the reaction? The reaction was Sharm-el-Sheikh. In Sharm-el-Sheikh, the then government and the Pakistani Prime Minister agreed that terrorism is a main threat to both countries,” the EAM added.

‘You Are Hypernating Yourself’: S Jaishankar To Deependra Hooda

The EAM pointed out that the previous government's response was inadequate, especially given the fact that they had accepted a reference to Balochistan in the joint statement. He also addressed Deepender Hooda's comments about America and Russia hyphenating India, saying, "Now, today, people are saying America is hyphenating you, Russia is hyphenating you, that is what I heard Deepender Hooda ji say. You are hyphenating yourself. You did not need a foreign country to say please link India to Pakistan. And worst of all, they accepted a reference to Balochistan in that."

The External Affairs Minister's comments come amid a heated debate over Operation Sindoor, which was launched by India in response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Pakistan has denied any involvement in the attack, despite India's assertions that cross-border terrorism is a major concern.

EAM Jaishankar's blunt responses came during a heated debate on Operation Sindoor, a military operation in response to the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack, which has been questioned by the Opposition repeatedly. The minister accused the Opposition of exhibiting temerity despite remaining inactive during times of national crisis. "Those who did nothing are now asking us, 'Why didn't you do more?'" Jaishankar said. He stressed how the government's achievements in dismantling terror sites in Pakistan and PoJK.

The EAM asserted that India's diplomatic successes, including the designation of the Resistance Front (TRF) as a global terrorist organisation, were notable. "Thanks to India's diplomacy, TRF, which claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack, was designated as a global terrorist organisation," Jaishankar stated. He also outlined the success of parliamentary delegations that visited 33 countries, presenting India's stance on terrorism to the world.

Rahul Gandhi Took Briefing From China During Doklam Crisis: S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar dismissed criticism over his visit to Beijing for the SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting, stating that his trip was focused on making India's position clear on de-escalation, trade restrictions, and terrorism. "I did not go to China for the Olympics or secret deals," he clarified. The minister also criticised the previous government's handling of Chinese influence, pointing out that they allowed 2G and 3G technology from China while the current government has made indigenous 5G a reality.

He also dismissed concerns raised by the Congress party regarding Pakistan-China collaboration, noting that such alliances have existed for decades. "We are getting warnings about Pak-China collaboration, when this has been going on for 60 years," he said, accusing the Opposition of feigning alarm.

In a direct attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Jaishankar revealed that Gandhi had taken a briefing from the Chinese ambassador during the critical Doklam crisis, rather than seeking information from the government or the Ministry of External Affairs. "He took his briefing from the Chinese ambassador when our military was confronting the Chinese military in Doklam," Jaishankar stated.



The Opposition, however, has raised questions about the sudden cessation of Operation Sindoor. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi demanded answers from Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, questioning why the operation was stopped and to whom India had surrendered. Gogoi also alleged that India had succumbed to international pressure, citing US President Donald Trump's repeated assertions that he forced India and Pakistan to announce a ceasefire.