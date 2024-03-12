Seema Haider Celebrates CAA Implementation | WATCH

Advertisement

New Delhi: Seema Haider, the Pakistani national who made headlines last year for illegally entering India to marry Indian citizen Sachin Meena, was spotted celebrating with her family in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Monday following the notification of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules being implemented by the Union government. Amidst the jubilant atmosphere, Haider and her family proudly held up the Indian tricolor alongside posters featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Watch Seema Haider celebrating implementation of CAA

VIDEO | Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who entered India illegally to marry a man she met online, celebrates with her family in UP's Noida after Centre announces implementation of CAA.



"We are very happy, we congratulate the Indian government. PM Modi has done what he…

Expressing their joy, Haider was quoted by news agency PTI as saying, “We are very happy...we congratulate the Indian government. PM Modi has done what he promised.”

The CAA, which was implemented to grant citizenship to persecuted minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014, has been a subject of contentious debate due to its exclusion of Muslims. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan are all Muslim-majority countries.

Seema Haider- The Pakistani national who illegally entered India

Seema Haider first gained attention in July 2023 when authorities discovered her living with Sachin Meena in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. She claimed to have fallen in love with Meena through the mobile game PUBG and decided to come to India to be with him, leaving behind her then-husband who was residing and working in Saudi Arabia.