'Seems Like a Miracle': Rekha Gupta's Husband On Her Being Chosen as Delhi CM by BJP

New Delhi: After a long silence, the Bhartiya Janata Party ( BJP ) announced Shalimar Bagh MLA Rekha Gupta's name as their choice for the Chief Minister of Delhi. Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila Maidan today, Rekha Gupta's husband Manish Gupta has expressed his happiness and has said that all this ‘seems like a miracle’.

‘Seems Like a Miracle’: Rekha Gupta's Husband on Wife Becoming Delhi CM-Designate

Hours before the swearing-in ceremony of Rekha Gupta as the Delhi Chief Minister at Ramlila Maidan along with six other MLAs, her husband, Manish Gupta spoke to the media and expressed his happiness. He said, “...We never thought that she (Rekha Gupta) would become the Chief Minister of Delhi. It seems like a miracle... It is a matter of happiness for us that the party has given us so much respect…”

During his conversation, Manish Gupta spoke about his wife's daily routine and how she successfully manages both politics and her household. He also said that Rekha Gupta will focus on women security as a key issue during her tenure.

Rekha Gupta said her getting responsibility as Chief Minister is also a moment of honour for women of the country, who constitute about half the country's population. "I want to thank PM Modi, BJP high command people of Delhi for giving me this opportunity, after 27 years, a new chapter is beginning. It is moment of pride for the women in the country. We have staked claim to form the government...each and every commitment of BJP, fulfilling it is the ultimate goal of my life," she said.

Rekha Gupta also expressed gratitude to PM Modi and party leadership for their expressing trust in her."I take pledge that every moment of my life will be spent in fulfilling this responsibility. Fulfilling the commitments that BJP has made to people, that is the aim of my life. The Delhi government will work in a time-bound manner under leadership of PM Modi and all MLAs will work to fulfil the commitments as Team Modi," she said.

Who is Rekha Gupta?

Having risen from the ranks and served Delhi in different organisational capacities and as a councillor, Rekha Gupta is familiar with the issues and problems of the national capital.With the BJP's election manifesto containing a slew of promises, she is expected to hit the ground running and adopt a hands-on approach. She will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi, continuing a tradition that has been difficult for other parts of the country to match. Delhi has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress , and Aam Aadmi Party. She will succeed Atishi.

Elected MLA from Shalimar Bagh seat, Rekha Gupta has served as general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee. In these roles, she initiated numerous campaigns for the welfare of marginalized communities and women.Rekha Gupta started her political journey with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student body affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Having studied at Delhi University's Daulat Ram College, she became the President of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) in 1996-97 and actively raised student issues. As a councillor from North Pitampura in 2007, she worked on developing basic facilities in the area, such as libraries and parks.She has also pursued an LLB and is the founder of the AAS, a NGO. She lost the mayoral election to AAP's Shelly Oberoi in 2023.