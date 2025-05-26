Sehore Shocker: 1.5-Year-Old Child Chokes To Death After Eating Jelly

Sehore: A heart-wrenching incident has come to light from Jahangirpur village in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, where a 1.5-year-old child lost his life after allegedly consuming jelly. The incident has sent shockwaves across the village, leaving the family devastated in extreme pain and grief. The incident served as a dark example of the dangers of certain food items for children.

According to the police, the child, identified as Ayush Lodhi, tragically lost his life after consuming jelly. The police have initiated legal action into the matter.

As per the police, Ayush, the son of Karan Singh Lodhi, was fed jelly by his family members in an attempt to make him happy. However, the jelly proved to be fatal when it got stuck in his throat, causing suffocation. As the child felt unrest, he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, despite being rushed to the district hospital, the child's condition deteriorated rapidly, and he was declared dead by the doctors.

Initial Probe Reveals Choking Hazard

The investigation into the incident revealed that the jelly had become lodged in Ayush's throat, obstructing his airway and leading to suffocation. The child's family members had not realised the gravity of the situation initially, but when his condition started deteriorating rapidly, they rushed him to the hospital.

Warning From Medical Experts

Civil Surgeon Praveer Gupta has issued a warning to parents, explaining the possible dangers of giving certain foods to children under the age of three. According to Dr Gupta, small children may not have fully developed swallowing abilities, and providing them with round, sticky, hard, or slippery objects can be hazardous. These objects can get stuck in the throat and cause suffocation.

The tragic incident has also come up as a stark example for parents to exercise caution when feeding their young children. The doctor suggested that it is essential to ensure that the food provided is safe and suitable for their age and developmental stage.