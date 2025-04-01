Self-Styled Pastor Bajinder Singh Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 2018 Rape Case

New Delhi: Bajinder Singh, the self-styled pastor, who was found guilty in a 2018 rape case, has now been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Mohali District court. This verdict comes after a woman from Punjab 's Zirakpur had filed a complaint of sexual harassment against him.

The pastor who was health guilty on March 28, has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2018 rape case.

Reacting to the conviction and announcement of life imprisonment for the self-styled pastor, the victim and rape survivor has expressed her happiness and said that justice has finally prevailed. She said, “I want to thank the judiciary, Republic Media Network and each and everyone who extended support. I have seen very hard times but today I am very happy and this judgement has helped me forget that time. I have struggled for the past seven years, everything that I had was sold, I had to leave my family behind and we were attacked.”

The victim, while exclusively speaking to Republic further said, “There was a lot of pressure on me and several political people called me to lure me into making a compromise. But I was sure that I wanted this predator (Bajinder Singh) to be punished for what he had done.”

What Did Victim's Complaint Against Self-Styled Pastor Say?

The victim had claimed in her police complaint that the self-styled pastor used to make her sit alone in a cabin at the church on Sundays and would send her inappropriate text messages. She also alleged that Bajinder Singh would also hug her and touch her inappropriately in the church and threatened to harm her and her family, if she ever tried to go to the police.

The self-styled pastor was booked under Sections 354A, 354D and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for sexual harassment, stalking and criminal intimidation respectively. Singh along with the five co-accused persons were presented before the Mohali Court on March 19; the five others were acquitted.

The case dates back to July 2018 when Bajinder Singh was arrested from the Delhi Airport when he was allegedly trying to flee to London.

Who is Bajinder Singh?

Bajinder Singh, who oversees two churches—'The Church of Glory and Wisdom' in Tajpur, Jalandhar, and another in Majri, Mohali—began his journey as a Christian preacher in 2012. A self-styled pastor, his followers assert that his church has expanded, with multiple branches both across India and internationally.

The church hosts services that draw large audiences, with many attendees seeking spiritual healing for their ailments. These events are broadcast live on the YouTube channel 'Prophet Bajinder Singh,' which has garnered 3.74 million subscribers.