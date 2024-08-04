Published 10:44 IST, August 4th 2024
Selfie Gone Wrong: Pune Woman Falls 100Ft While Clicking Photo, Video Captures Miraculous Rescue
A woman from Pune miraculously escaped death after she fell into a 100ft deep gorge while clicking a selfie at Borne Ghat in Maharashtra's Satara district.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Ananya Srivastava
Woman Falls 100ft while clicking selfie, rescued | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:44 IST, August 4th 2024