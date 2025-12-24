Sengar ji Will Not Come Within 5km’: UP Minister Rajbhar Questions Unnao Rape Case Survivor’s Delhi Protest

UP Minister OP Rajbhar has said that “Sengar ji will not come within 5km of the victim’s family” and asked why the Unnao rape survivor needed to protest in Delhi. His remark came after the Delhi High Court granted conditional bail to former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was convicted of raping a minor in 2017.

The survivor, her mother, and activist Yogita Bhayana staged a protest at India Gate hours after the bail order. They were later detained by the Delhi Police. The survivor said she felt unsafe and believed the bail was politically motivated ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. She called for the bail to be cancelled and vowed to approach the Supreme Court.

Her sister also opposed the order, recalling how their father and uncle were killed and warning that the family remains under threat. “He killed my uncle and then my father. Now he has been released, but we are still in danger,” she said.

Activist Yogita Bhayana added that the survivor’s voice was being silenced. “Rapists are getting bail, and innocents are being kept in jail. There is security only to stop our voices, not for the girl who is unsafe,” she said.

Advertisement

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, then a BJP MLA, was convicted in 2019 for the rape of a minor in Unnao. The case drew national outrage after the survivor’s father died in police custody and her uncle was later killed. Sengar was sentenced to life imprisonment. On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court suspended his sentence during the pendency of his appeal, granting bail on the condition that he furnish a Rs 15 lakh bond and stay at least 5km away from the survivor’s residence. The court’s decision will remain in effect while his appeal against the conviction and sentence is pending before the court.