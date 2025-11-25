Senior IAS Officer Mahantesh Bilagi And Two Others Killed In Deadly Car Crashes Near Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi: A senior IAS officer and former head of BESCOM, and two others were killed in a tragic road accident near Karnataka's Kalaburagi. According to reports, the incident occurred at around 5.30 pm on Tuesday after an Innova car carrying IAS Mahantesh Bilagi and others lost control near Gounahalli in Jewargi taluk. On information, the local police rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to the mortuary of a nearby hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered under the relevant sections and a probe has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the accident.

As per reports, IAS Mahantesh Bilagi, the 51‑year‑old Managing Director (MD) of the Karnataka State Minerals Corporation (KSMC) and former head of the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), was travelling from Ramdurg to Kalaburagi for a relative’s wedding. He was accompanied by three others, including his brother Shankar Bilagi and another relative. As per claims, the car overturned after the driver apparently tried to avoid a dog on the highway.

Following the accident, all four occupants were rushed to a nearby hospital, where IAS Bilagi, his brother Shankar Bilagi and another relative were declared dead, while the fourth occupant remained in a critical condition at the hospital.

The eyewitnesses claimed that the speeding Innova, in order to avoid a collision with a dog, rammed a road median and flipped over. The local police arrived at the site after receiving information and the injured were rushed to a private hospital in Kalaburagi, where three of them were declared dead. Senior officials, including the district collector and the superintendent of police, visited the hospital to offer condolences and coordinate further assistance. The police have registered a case and are examining whether overspeeding or mechanical failure contributed to the tragedy .

Who Was IAS Mahantesh Bilagi?

Mahantesh Bilagi was a 2012‑batch officer of the Karnataka IAS cadre. A native of Ramdurg in Karnataka’s Belagavi district, he had risen through the ranks with a reputation as a dedicated officer who was deeply committed to his work . He was the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Minerals Corporation (KSMC). Before taking charge of the minerals corporation, he served as the MD of BESCOM, where he was praised for improving power supply management and listening to consumer grievances.

Earlier in his career, he held the post of Deputy Commissioner in Davangere, and his work on urban development and public outreach had earned him respect across the district. His colleagues remember him as a sincere, hard‑working officer who was always ready to lend a hand, whether in the office or in the field. His colleagues condoled the sudden death of IAS Bilagi, saying that his sudden passing has left a void not only in the bureaucracy but also among the many who benefitted from his commitment to public service .