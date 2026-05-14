Bureaucratic Shocker: After 23 Years of Service, IAS Officer Padma Jaiswal Removed Over 'Fund Misappropriation'

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has removed Padma Jaiswal, a 2003-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the AGMUT cadre, from government service following a prolonged disciplinary inquiry.

The dismissal stems from allegations of misappropriation of public funds during her tenure as Deputy Commissioner of West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh in 2007–08. The Ministry, which controls the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre, recommended her dismissal after the completion of the formal inquiry.

According to official sources, the disciplinary proceedings against Jaiswal concluded that she was guilty of serious misconduct, leading to the extreme penalty of removal from service. This action effectively ends her career in the civil services.

The case highlights the government’s continued emphasis on accountability within the higher bureaucracy. Disciplinary actions of this nature against senior IAS officers remain relatively uncommon but serve as a strong deterrent against financial irregularities.

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Padma Jaiswal, who joined the IAS in 2003, had served in various capacities in the Union Territories and North-Eastern states under the AGMUT cadre. The allegations date back nearly two decades, indicating that the inquiry process spanned a significant period.

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