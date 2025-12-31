Senior IPS Officer Ajay Singhal Appointed as New DGP of Haryana

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ajay Singhal has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Haryana.

Singhal is a 1992 batch IPS officer.

He succeeded O.P. Singh, who retired today on superannuation. Earlier today, a farewell honor parade was held at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose parade ground to commemorate Singh’s service.

Singhal will hold the new post for a tenure of two years.

According to a statement by the Government of Haryana, "On the consideration of the panel received from the Union Public Service Commission, the Governor of Haryana is pleased to appoint Ajay Singhal, IPS, as Director General of Police, Haryana (Head of Police Force) for a minimum tenure of at least two years from the date of his assumption of charge."

Earlier, IPS officer Ajay Singhal served as the DGP of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Haryana government.

Prior to that, he served as DG, Human Rights and Litigation, under Haryana government.

UPSC Empanelment Committee Finalized DGP Selection

The UPSC empanelment committee held a meeting on December 31, 2025, to recommend three IPS officers eligible for appointment as the head of the police force (HoPF) in Haryana and finalised the name of Ajay Singhal for the post of the new DGP.

Three senior IPS officers – Ajay Singhal, Alok Mittal, and Arshinder Chawla – were in contention for the top post.