'Senseless Act of Violence': Union Cabinet Passes Resolution on Delhi Red Fort Blast

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, expressed its profound grief over the loss of lives in the terrorist incident involving a car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi on the evening of 10 November 2025, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a statement.

"The Cabinet observed two minutes' silence in honour of innocent lives lost," the PIB statement read.

Key Points in the Resolution

The Cabinet adopted the following Resolution:

-The country has witnessed a heinous terror incident, perpetrated by anti-national forces, through a car explosion near the Red Fort on the evening of 10 November 2025. The explosion resulted in multiple fatalities, and caused injuries to several others.

-The Cabinet pays its solemn respects to the victims of this senseless act of violence and conveys its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

-The Cabinet prays for the speedy recovery of all those injured, and appreciates the prompt efforts of the medical personnel and emergency responders, who have been providing care and support to the victims.

-The Cabinet unequivocally condemns this dastardly and cowardly act that has led to the loss of innocent lives.

-The Cabinet reiterates India's unwavering commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

-The Cabinet also recorded its appreciation for the statements of solidarity and support from many Governments around the world.

-The Cabinet notes with appreciation the timely and coordinated response of the authorities, security agencies, and citizens who acted with courage and compassion in the face of adversity. Their dedication and sense of duty are deeply commendable.

-The Cabinet directs that the investigation into the incident be pursued with the utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators, their collaborators, and their sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay. The situation continues to be closely monitored at the highest levels of the government.