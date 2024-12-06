Serious Matter: BJP Slams Congress After Cash Found on Abhishek Manu Singhvi's RS Seat

New Delhi: The BJP has slammed Congress MP and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi after a wad of Rs 500 notes was recovered from his allotted seat in the Rajya Sabha. While the opposition claimed that the Chairman should not have named the member without a complete investigation, Leader of the House J.P. Nadda accused the opposition of showing eagerness on "some issues" while trying to cover up other matters. The BJP chief condemned the act, calling it an "insult" to the integrity of the Rajya Sabha.

According to Nadda, the matter was serious, and both the opposition and treasury benches should unite, as it is an attack on the dignity of the House. He further urged for a serious investigation into the issue.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized the act, saying, "What is wrong with that? Why should there be an objection? Don't you think that while we are moving towards a digital India, carrying a bundle of notes in the House is inappropriate? We don't carry bundles of notes in the House. I fully agree with the Chairman’s observation that there must be a serious investigation, and the concerns raised by members are also very genuine."

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also called it a serious issue, adding, "We don't know what else may be found on that side." Without naming anyone, Goyal accused the opposition of stalling Parliament over "fake narratives."

"We have been seeing session after session, on fake narratives, fake views... the Leader of Opposition and the leaders of the immoral alliance have stalled the House," Goyal said. "They base their narrative on foreign reports and stall the House. Is there a conspiracy in this as well? People will have to worry about the kind of give and take that happens to forward the fake narrative," he added.

BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi said the Chairman was waiting for someone to claim the money, but when no one did, he brought the matter to the floor of the House.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan also reacted to the “shocking incident” and said, “A bundle of notes being recovered from Parliament is a matter of investigation.”

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari told ANI, "The Vice President of India has ordered an inquiry into the matter. I am surprised as to where the bundle of notes was found among Congress leaders. This incident should be investigated."