Setback for Siddaramaiah: Karnataka HC Orders Lokayukta to Continue Probe in MUDA Scam Case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court, on Wenesday allowed the Lokayukta to continue its investigation into the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allocation irregularities involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The court directed that the probe be overseen by the Inspector General of Police, Lokayukta, and instructed the anti-corruption agency to file detailed records of its investigation so far.

This directive was issued while hearing a plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case.

The petitioner Snehamayi Krishna, an activist, questioned the impartiality of the Lokayukta investigation, given the involvement of high-ranking officials and politicians.

Justice M Nagaprasanna emphasised the need for transparency.

"Lokayukta must place on record all details of the investigation to date. The inquiry will be monitored by the IG of Police, Lokayukta. Any reports should be submitted a day before the next hearing," the court stated, listing the next session for January 27.

Senior Advocate Maninder Singh, representing the petitioner, argued for an independent probe to maintain public confidence, stating that critical case records had allegedly been taken by bureaucrats.

Responding to these claims, the court asked for clarity on which officers had accessed the files and directed that relevant documents be filed by the following day.

Singh further noted that CM Siddaramaiah's wife, a party in the case, had offered to surrender the contested land sites. He expressed concerns about preferential treatment, stating, "If any ordinary citizen seeks land, the process is stringent. However, this surrender was processed rapidly." Senior Advocates Ravivarma Kumar and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Siddaramaiah, dismissed these arguments as irrelevant.

They maintained that the records were already in court and that due legal processes were being followed. The court reiterated its intent to review the investigation records before deciding on whether the case warrants a transfer to the CBI.

The Lokayukta was directed to continue its probe and submit its findings by January 27, ensuring thorough examination before the next hearing.