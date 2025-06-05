Seven Dead, Two Injured as Truck Overturns on Auto-Rickshaw in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa District

Updated 5 June 2025 at 16:46 IST
New Delhi: At least seven people were killed and two others injured when a cement-laden truck overturned and fell on an auto-rickshaw in Rewa district on Thursday, police confirmed.
According to reports, all nine passengers in the auto-rickshaw were members of the same Jaiswal family. They were on their way to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to take a holy dip in the Ganga River when the tragedy occurred.
The incident took place near Sohagi area in Rewa. Sohagi Police Station in-charge Pawan Shukla said that the truck, which was carrying cement, lost control and overturned, crushing the auto-rickshaw from behind. All nine individuals were inside the auto at the time of the accident.
The two injured passengers were immediately rushed to the Tyonthar Community Health Center, where they are currently receiving treatment. Their condition is said to be serious but stable. Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident and more details are awaited.
