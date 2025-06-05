Seven Dead, Two Injured as Truck Overturns on Auto-Rickshaw in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa District

New Delhi: At least seven people were killed and two others injured when a cement-laden truck overturned and fell on an auto-rickshaw in Rewa district on Thursday, police confirmed.

According to reports, all nine passengers in the auto-rickshaw were members of the same Jaiswal family. They were on their way to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to take a holy dip in the Ganga River when the tragedy occurred.

The incident took place near Sohagi area in Rewa. Sohagi Police Station in-charge Pawan Shukla said that the truck, which was carrying cement, lost control and overturned, crushing the auto-rickshaw from behind. All nine individuals were inside the auto at the time of the accident.