Seven Injured as Oversized Temple Chariot Topples During Mayana Kollai Festival in Vellore

New Delhi: A festive celebration turned tragic late Sunday night when a towering 60‑foot temple chariot toppled during the annual Mayana Kollai festival on the banks of the Palar River in Vellore district, leaving seven people seriously injured.

The accident occurred around midnight as the chariot from Kazhinjur village near Katpadi was being pulled from the riverbed onto the road after ritual processions. Witnesses said the massive wooden structure lost balance and tilted sideways, trapping nearly ten devotees beneath its weight. Local residents and police rushed to the spot, rescuing those trapped and moving the injured to the Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai.

District Collector Subbulakshmi, Superintendent of Police Sivaraman, and Revenue Divisional Officer Senthil Kumar inspected the site soon after the incident. The Collector later visited the hospital to meet the injured and assured families that a formal inquiry has been ordered. Festival organisers have been instructed to strengthen safety measures to prevent similar accidents in the future.

The Mayana Kollai festival is one of Vellore’s most prominent annual events, drawing large crowds from surrounding villages. On Sunday evening, deities from ten villages were decorated and placed on temple chariots before being taken in procession to the riverbank, where devotees performed traditional rituals and offerings. Following the accident, villagers from Kazhinjur retrieved only the idol from the toppled chariot and carried it back to their temple.

Safety concerns have now come into sharp focus. According to government regulations, temple chariots should not exceed 12 feet in height. However, during the Mayana Kollai festival, chariots from Virudhambattu, Kazhinjur, and Mottur are known to reach nearly 60 feet, far beyond the permitted limit. This is not the first such mishap. Iin 2023, a chariot from Mottur village collapsed into the Palar riverbed during the same festival, raising questions about compliance and oversight.

Experts note that the sheer size of these chariots makes them difficult to maneuver safely, especially across uneven terrain like riverbeds. The latest accident has reignited debate over balancing tradition with safety, as devotees and officials alike grapple with the risks posed by oversized structures.

