Seven Winters of Scarcity: Kashmir’s Fragile Ecosystem Exposes Global Climate Vulnerabilities

Srinagar: Kashmir is bracing for a long-awaited change in weather after weeks of record-breaking warmth and parched skies. February’s temperatures soared to 21°C while rainfall plunged to historic lows, leaving rivers depleted and farmlands exposed. Now, as March unfolds, the Valley prepares for cloudy skies, light showers, and snowfall across higher reaches.

Meteorological department here has forecast a shift beginning March 10–12, with districts such as Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Anantnag likely to see light snowfall. An advisory has been issued for farmers to suspend agricultural activities during this period. Similar conditions are expected to continue from March 13–15, and again on March 16–17.

“Daytime temperatures will dip by 4–6°C after March 9, offering relief from the prolonged warm spell,” said a local Director of the Meteorological Department Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed here.

Srinagar recorded just 5.3 mm of rain in February 2026, the lowest since 1960, while Jammu city registered 0 mm, making it only the second February without rainfall in 101 years of records. Overall, February saw a rainfall deficit of more than 65%, while December and January deficits crossed 83%.

“This rare combination of soaring temperatures and vanishing precipitation has pushed Jammu and Kashmir into drought-like conditions,” said Dr. Pervez Bhat.

Scientists warn that the crisis runs deeper than a single season, “A dry winter, with precipitation nearly two-thirds below normal, has left the Valley’s rivers gasping,” Dr. Bhat said.

“The warmth that usually signals spring has arrived prematurely, yet without the snowmelt that sustains Kashmir’s lifeline. This paradox; unseasonal heat without replenishing flows, captures the unsettling reality of global warming in the Himalayas,”.

Meanwhile, agriculture and horticulture, the backbone of Kashmir’s economy, stand directly in the path of this disruption. “Paddy cultivation depends on steady irrigation from snow-fed canals, while fruit orchards rely on soil moisture to withstand heat stress,” said Ghulam Nabi, a retired teacher.

“With water levels at historic lows, farmers face delayed sowing, reduced yields, and mounting uncertainty. What begins as a meteorological anomaly risks spiralling into an economic and social crisis,”.

The persistence of dry spells and abnormal warmth points to a deeper structural shift, “Kashmir has now endured seven consecutive rainfall-deficient winters, a pattern too consistent to dismiss as chance,” said Dr. Mehmood Rehman, a hydrologist.

“Climate change is altering precipitation cycles, shrinking snowpacks, and intensifying temperature extremes. A Valley once defined by its predictable rhythm of snowfall and spring melt is being thrust into volatility.”

Dr. Rehman emphasized the need for urgent adaptation, that include, “Farmers must be supported with advisories that emphasize soil moisture conservation, mulching, and judicious fertilizer use. Irrigation infrastructure needs reinforcement to capture and distribute whatever flows are available. Shade nets, organic mulches, and micro-irrigation techniques can buffer crops against heat stress,” he informed.

Scientists caution that the Himalayas are warming faster than the global average. “Their fragile ecosystems cannot withstand unchecked emissions,” said Dr. Farooq.