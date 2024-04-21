Updated April 21st, 2024 at 07:57 IST
Several Coaches of Goods Train Derail Near Ayodhya, None Injured; Repair Work Underway
Several Coaches of Goods Train Derail Near Ayodhya, Repair Work Underway | Image:ANI
Ayodhya: Several coaches of a goods train derailed near the Ayodhya Junction on Saturday evening.
Soon after receiving the information, officials rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. However, there were no reports of any injuries.
The repair work is underway at the track for the second day on Sunday.
Earlier on March 18, four coaches of the Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derailed near the Ajmer station.
The passenger trail derailed near Home Signal at Madar village near Ajmer. However, no loss of life was reported in the derailment.
Published April 21st, 2024 at 07:55 IST