Several Coaches of Goods Train Derail Near Ayodhya, Repair Work Underway | Image:ANI

Ayodhya: Several coaches of a goods train derailed near the Ayodhya Junction on Saturday evening.

Soon after receiving the information, officials rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. However, there were no reports of any injuries.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Visuals from Ayodhya Junction where repair work is underway after several bogies of a goods train derailed yesterday. pic.twitter.com/AcSVjJnyma — ANI (@ANI)

The repair work is underway at the track for the second day on Sunday.

Earlier on March 18, four coaches of the Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derailed near the Ajmer station.

The passenger trail derailed near Home Signal at Madar village near Ajmer. However, no loss of life was reported in the derailment.