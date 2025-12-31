At Least 7 Dead, 116 Hospitalised After Drinking Contaminated Water In Indore

Indore: At least seven people have died after drinking contaminated water in Indore's Bhagirathpura area. According to reports, over 116 people are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the city for over a week. Those who have fallen ill, complained of vomiting and diarrhea since December 24.

"The Health Department has officially reported the deaths of three people in the incident. However, according to my information, a total of seven people have died after falling ill from the Bhagirathpura area. The health department will issue its official figures further. 36 people have been discharged from hospitals and a total of over 116 people are reported to be ill so far," Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said speaking to ANI on Wednesday.

Sharing the priorities of the local administration at this juncture, the Mayor said that he is taking full moral responisbility for the unfortunate deaths, but the focus right now is to ensure people's safety.

“I take full moral responsibility for this. But today the first priority is to save lives. The Opposition should at least refrain from playing politics at this time and in this situation. The focus should be on ensuring people's safety first. A total of 116 people fell ill, 7 have died, and 36 have been discharged. This incident occurred due to contaminated drinking water. We will take strict action. Right now, the priority is to ensure the safety of the people,” the Mayor said.

"Our entire municipal council is going door-to-door and talking to people. We are all deeply saddened by this unfortunate situation. The entire municipal corporation is reaching out to people in all areas and ensuring that they receive proper care in hospitals,” he added.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Madhav Hasani shared that several private hospitals were seeing an unusually high number of patients with vomiting and diarrhoea.

"Yesterday, we received information from private hospitals that they were seeing an unusually high number of patients with vomiting and diarrhoea... By evening, we had received reports from 7-8 hospitals that approximately 32 patients had been admitted. The reason behind this is not clear yet; we have collected the samples of water from patients' residences. In 48 hours, we will also receive the report. No deaths have been reported so far due to diarrhoea," Hasani said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has taken cognisance of the matter. He has instructed that all the families of the deceased should receive Rs 2 lakh financial assistance and assured free treatment for all those who have been hospitalised.

Congress Slams MP Govt

The Congress accused the state government of negligence and administrative failure. Senior Congress leader and former minister PC Sharma claimed that the incident occurred due to the government's failure to ensure safe drinking water for citizens. He demanded that the families of those who lost their lives be provided a compensation of Rs 1 crore each, along with a government job for one member of every affected family.

"The deaths caused by drinking contaminated water are a result of the government's negligence. The families of the deceased must be given justice. We demand compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job for one member of each affected family," Sharma said.

Congress leader Manak Agarwal accused the state government of attempting to suppress the matter. He said the party would not allow the issue to be brushed under the carpet and would continue to raise it at every level.

"The government is trying to cover up this incident, but Congress will not allow that to happen. Those responsible must be held accountable," Agarwal said, demanding the immediate resignation of the Indore Mayor and the Municipal Commissioner.

Suspension of Officers

Earlier, CM Yadav directed strict action against the concerned officials responsible for the lapse. Acting on the directions, two officials have been suspended while one has been dismissed from service. Indore Collector Shivam Verma said that Zonal Officer Shaligram Sitole and Assistant Engineer Yogesh Joshi have been suspended with immediate effect. In-charge Sub-Engineer (PHE) Shubham Shrivastava has also been dismissed from service with immediate effect.

Investigation Into The Contamination Case

A three-member committee has also been constituted to investigate the entire matter, under the direction of IAS Navjeevan Panwar. Superintendent Engineer Pradeep Nigam, and Associate Professor from the Medical College Dr Shailesh Rai, have been included in the committee. (With ANI inputs)