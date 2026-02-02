Several Deaf and Blind Students Allegedly Sexually Assaulted by Warden at Odisha School

Several Deaf and Blind Students 'Sexually Assaulted' by Warden at Odisha School | Image: shutterstock (Representational Image)

Kalahandi, Odisha: Several students, both boys and girls, at a school in Odisha have accused the male warden of physical and sexual harassment.

Sandhya Darshan Mahapatra, warden of the school in Kalahandi, has been accused of inappropriately touching girls and dragging them against their will.

According to reports and available footage, Mahapatra is seen touching female students inappropriately.

Video evidence and written complaints reportedly show physically disabled students using gestures to express their discomfort and resistance.

District officials have constituted a committee to investigate the allegations.

In one video clip, the warden can be reportedly seen making inappropriate physical contact with a female student--touching her back and shoulders--while she visibly appears uncomfortable. In another instance captured in a photograph, he is seen touching a girl’s arm in a secluded, dark corner of the school premises.

Committee to investigate matter

Following these serious allegations, district authorities formed an inquiry committee headed by the Additional District Magistrate. A preliminary investigation has already been completed, and the committee is expected to submit its detailed report to the District Collector soon.

Officials have stated that if the allegations are proven true, strict legal action will be taken against Mahapatra in accordance with the law. They have emphasized that ensuring justice and the safety of students remains their top priority.

Kalahandi District Child Protection Officer Shailendu Mahapatra said, “We have received complaints against some employees regarding the harassment and sexual exploitation of children. A report will be submitted to the District Collector, after which appropriate action will be taken. The preliminary investigation has been completed. If the allegations against the concerned individual are proven, strict legal action will be initiated as per law.”