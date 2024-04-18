Advertisement

Rupnagar: At least 5 labourers were buried under the debris in Punjab’s Rupnagar district, after a two-storey building suddenly collapsed on Thursday causing a panic-like situation in the area. The incident reportedly occurred, while the workers were working on jacking up the lanter of the building in Rupnagar’s Preet Colony area in Punjab.

On information of the incident, the local police along with the teams of fire brigade, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel rushed to the spot and rescue operations were initiated.

Rupnagar DC, Preeti Yadav stated, “We have the information that 5 labourers are buried under the lanter. People's safety is important and hence technical experts are at work. About the incident, the proper inquiry will be done.”

“We are providing NDRF, SDRF and ITBP teams with all the equipment they need. We have vacated the neighbours and asked them not to panic and to cooperate with us in the rescue work," the district official stated.

#WATCH | Five labourers were buried under the lanter of a two-storey house that suddenly collapsed while the workers were working on jacking up the lanter in Preet Colony of Rupnagar, Punjab.



As per the officials, the rescue operation is being carried out at present and further details are being awaited.

