Updated April 11th, 2024 at 23:16 IST

Several Houses Gutted as Massive Fire Erupts in Dewas' Slum After Gas Tank Explodes

A massive fire erupted in the slum located at Moti Bungalow in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas on Thursday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Dewas: A massive fire erupted in the slum located at Moti Bungalow in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas on Thursday, which is home to approximately 30 to 35 families. 

The fire, triggered by a short circuit, escalated when a gas tank exploded. However, this isn't the first incident of fire in this slum. Swift action from residents and the fire brigade contained the flames. Tragically, five to 10 slum dwellings were reduced to ashes, along with goods worth thousands. More details are awaited. 

Published April 11th, 2024 at 23:16 IST

