6 Killed, 12-14 Injured As Temple Wall Collapses Amid Strong Winds In Sangli

Sangli: At least six people were killed and 12-14 were hurt as a wall on the premises of a temple in Maharashtra's Sangli collapsed amid strong winds on Tuesday. The incident occurred at a temple in Motewadi village of Jat taluka in Sangli district, where a large number of devotees had gathered for the Margubai Devi Yatra.

Officials said that the devotees were inside the temple premises when sudden stormy weather accompanied by rainfall hit the area. Amid the bad weather, a wall at the site collapsed, trapping several people underneath the debris.

Rescue operations were launched immediately by local residents and authorities, who pulled out the injured and shifted them to a nearby hospital.

Doctors have declared six people dead during treatment. Among those who were killed, three were local residents, while the others were from Bijapur taluka. The police said that at least 14 injured people remain in critical condition and are undergoing treatment.

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