Severe Cold Grips Punjab, Haryana; Faridkot, Hisar Shiver at 0.6 Degrees
Narnaul in Haryana recorded the lowest temperature in the state, dipping to a chilly 4.5 degrees Celsius
Chandigarh: Narnaul in Haryana was the coldest place in Haryana on Tuesday as biting cold weather conditions continued to prevail at many places in the state and neighbouring Punjab.
According to the Met office here, Narnaul's minimum settled two notches below normal at 4.5 degrees Celsius.
Among other places in Haryana, Hisar also experienced a cold night at 6.8 degrees. Bhiwani and Sirsa, too, braved the chill recording respective minimum temperatures of 6.7 and 7.4 degrees. Ambala recorded a low of 9.1 degrees.
In Punjab, Bathinda was the coldest place in the state recording a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius. Sangrur also experienced a cold night at 5.3 degrees while Faridkot recorded a low of 6 degrees Celsius.
Ludhiana, Patiala and Amritsar recorded respective minimum temperatures of 7.4, 8.9 and 9 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, registered a minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius.
