Severe Cold Wave Grips North India: Delhi Wrapped In Thick Fog, Flights And Trains Disrupted

New Delhi: A severe cold wave has gripped North India, with Delhi being wrapped in a thick blanket of fog. The dense fog has caused zero visibility, disrupting flights and trains. According to officials, 51 trains are running late, and the timing of many flights has been changed. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy skies and very light rain with thunderstorms in the morning. The wind is expected to blow from the southeast at a speed of less than 4 km per hour in the morning.

As per the IMD, fog and haze are expected to prevail in most places, with dense fog expected in some areas in the morning. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 18 degrees, and the minimum temperature is expected to be around 11 degrees Celsius. However, the air quality in Delhi remains in the very poor category, with the 24-hour average air quality index recorded at 339.

Schools Closed In Jharkhand, Bihar

The Jharkhand government has announced the closure of schools from kindergarten to class VIII from January 7 to 13 due to the cold wave in the state. The Jharkhand government said that the order will be applicable to all categories of schools, including government, aided, minority, and private.

Bihar is also in the grip of a cold wave, with the minimum temperature recorded at 10 degrees Celsius or below in many places. The Patna district administration has ordered the closure of all government and private schools up to class VIII till January 11 due to severe cold.

Kashmir Receives Fresh Snowfall

In Kashmir, most parts of the valley receive fresh snowfall on Sunday. Officials said that snowfall occurred in many areas of Bandipora, Baramulla, and Kupwara districts of North Kashmir and some parts of Budgam and Ganderbal districts of Central Kashmir in the morning.

The night temperature in the valley dropped significantly, with Kokernag town recording a temperature of minus 8.1 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department (MeT) said that the temperature in Srinagar was recorded at minus 2.5 degrees Celsius.

Haryana, Punjab Continues To Experience Intense Cold

An intense cold continued to prevail on Sunday in Haryana and Punjab. Narnaul recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius. Officials said that dense fog prevailed in the morning at some places in both states.