Agartala: The Tripura government on Sunday issued a red alert in four districts — South, Dhalai, Khowai, and West — in the wake of severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' which is likely to make landfall between Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts by midnight.

"On Sunday, the chief secretary convened a meeting of the state executive committee of disaster management with all stakeholders to review the preparedness for 'Remal'. Officials from the revenue and meteorological departments, Airports Authority of India and security forces attended the meet," revenue secretary Brijesh Pandey told PTI reporters.

"Thunderstorms with lightning, squally winds reaching speeds of 60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, and heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely in isolated areas of South, Dhalai, Khowai, and West Tripura districts on May 27. Hence, a red alert has been issued in these four districts," he added.

Pandey mentioned that orange and yellow alerts have been issued for the remaining districts for May 27 and 28.

Asserting that the state is fully prepared to handle any unforeseen events due to the cyclonic storm, Pandey said the state executive committee has decided to declare holidays in all schools on May 27 and 28 as a precautionary measure.

"The district magistrates and superintendents of police have been instructed to be ready to respond to any emergencies, considering the Met's alert for heavy rainfall and gusty winds," he added.

According to Pandey, three NDRF teams are stationed in different districts to assist the administration in case of any emergency resulting from the cyclonic storm.

"Since Kolkata airport has already been shut down due to the cyclonic storm, all flights to and from MBB Airport to Kolkata have been suspended, but services on other routes — Agartala-Guwahati, Agartala-Delhi, and Agartala-Bangalore — are operating normally," said an AAI official.

Pandey urged air passengers to stay in close contact with their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight services.