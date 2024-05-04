Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing probe into the 'obscene videos' case, the Central Bureau of Investigation may issue a blue corner notice against Prajwal Revanna, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) informed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Earlier in the day, the SIT arrived at Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna's home in Karnataka's Hassan after state Home Minister Gangadharaiah Parameshwara issued a second lookout notice against Prajwal and his father HD Revanna.

"We have issued lookout notices against both HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna. We had issued a lookout notice to HD Revanna as he may plan to go abroad. But the second notice was given yesterday. They have time until this evening to reply to the notices," said Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara during a media briefing on Saturday.

What is Blue Corner Notice?

A blue corner notice, also referred to as an "enquiry notice," serves as a vital tool for police forces across member states to exchange crucial crime-related data. This notice enables the sharing of information such as accessing an individual's criminal record, determining their location, and verifying their identity, among other pertinent details. It acts as a collaborative mechanism, facilitating the effective cooperation and coordination of law enforcement agencies in combating transnational crime and apprehending suspects.

About The Case

For the unversed, the grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda and the party MP from Hassan, 33-year-old Prajwal is facing allegations of sexually abusing women after scores of explicit video clips started making the rounds in recent days. The Karnataka government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case following a complaint by the State Commission for Women chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary.

Prajwal is the NDA candidate from the Hassan Lok Sabha seat where polling was held on April 26. JD(S) joined the NDA in September last year. The JD(S) leadership has suspended Prajwal from the party.

Three FIRs Against Prajwal Revanna and his Father HD Revanna

So far, three FIRs have been registered against Prajwal and his father in Hassan, Mysuru and Bengaluru. A rape case has been filed against Prajwal, the JD(S)-BJP alliance candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday.

Meanwhile, Revanna on Friday opted to withdraw his bail application in a Bengaluru sessions court. He moved the court after a case of molestation was registered against him and his son Prajwal.

What Happened so Far?

Earlier, a case of molestation was registered against Revanna and his son based on a complaint by their cook. She even complained that Prajwal made video calls to her daughter and tried to have a nasty chat with her. In view of many women allegedly being tortured by Prajwal and his father based on the number of videos circulating in the social media, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said he has directed police to identify, trace and secure all the victims.

The Chief Minister said the BJP committed a mistake with regard to Prajwal Revanna. "Both the BJP and the JD(S) knew about Prajwal Revanna's videos. Prajwal's case is not just sexual harassment. He has raped women. A rape case has been registered (against him)," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Bagalkote.

Supporting the complainants, he said, "Will a woman lie that she has been raped? Won't her life get destroyed after the complaint? If a married woman says openly that she has been raped then we have to accept it." He said there is a law of presumption. Women never lie (on these issues). Victims won't lie. Why did they give a ticket (to Prajwal) despite knowing it? Why did they (BJP) forge an alliance (with the JD(S))? To a question, he wondered if the JD(S) leadership said they will cooperate with the investigation, why did Deve Gowda and his son and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy call lawyers and discuss with them on Thursday.

The Chief Minister took a dig at Kumaraswamy, saying they have distanced themselves from Revanna but during the election, he campaigned for him and said his son Nikhil and nephew Prajwal were not different. "Whatever they do, they do it together – be it politics or misdeeds," he said.

On Prajwal staying in Germany, Siddaramaiah said wherever he has escaped, the government will ensure that he is caught and brought back. "Whichever country he is staying in, we will get him from there. That's why I have written a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to cancel his diplomatic passport," the Chief Minister said.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said a second notice has been served to JD(S) MLA and former minister Revanna in connection with cases of molestation and abduction registered against him. He said earlier a notice was served under Section 41 A of CrPC to which Prajwal's advocate had sought seven days' time.

The Special Investigation Team, which was set up to probe sexual abuse allegations against Prajwal, has replied it was not possible because there is no such provision, the minister said. He also said Revanna, who was also served the notice, sought 24 hours time.

