"Sexual Assault Can’t Be Ruled Out": Suspicious Death Of NEET Aspirant In Patna Hostel Sparks Massive Outrage; SIT Formed

New Delhi: The suspicious death of an 18 year-old NEET aspirant at a girls hostel in Bihar's Patna has led to nationwide furore.

In a significant turn for the investigation, Patna Police arrested the owner of a girls' hostel on Thursday following the death.

The arrest came after the post-mortem results for the student were released, marking a major turning point in the investigation. As per the report, "the possibility of sexual assault cannot be ruled out", as per media reports, contradicting earlier police claims that had initially leaned toward suicide.

All about the incident

The incident took place on January 9 at the Shambhu Girls' Hostel, located in the Chitraguptnagar area of Patna where the cops were alerted that a female student had been discovered in an unconscious state within the hostel.

Advertisement

Initially, she was hurried to a private medical facility, however, because her state was so grave, her family subsequently transferred her to Medanta Hospital. Despite the medical team's efforts, she ultimately passed away from her injuries.

The event and medical findings sparked widespread tension and led to significant protests throughout the local community, where local residents and students called for severe legal consequences for those responsible and a comprehensive inquiry.

Advertisement

SIT formed

Following the heinous crime, Bihar Home Minister Samrat Choudhary announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team to dig in more information.

Massive student demonstration

Earlier on Tuesday, a massive student demonstration took place at Kargil Chowk, where police used a baton charge (lathi-charge) to break up the crowds.

Under intense public pressure, the police moved quickly to arrest the hostel owner, Manish Kumar Ranjan (son of Udal Prasad and a resident of Munna Chowk). He has since appeared in court and been sent to judicial custody.

A formal criminal case (Case No. 14/26) has been filed at the Chitraguptnagar police station following a statement from the student's father.