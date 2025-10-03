Updated 3 October 2025 at 16:37 IST
Sexual Assault Case: Delhi Ashram Baba Chaitanyananda Saraswati Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
Accused of molesting 17 girls at a private institute in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, Chaitanyananda Saraswati's 5-day police custody ended on Friday.
Reported by: Deepti Verma
Chaitanyananda Saraswati was taken into custody from a hotel in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra last week. | Image: Republic
The Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Friday sent Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of molesting 17 girls at a private institute in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, to 14-day judicial custody.
Taken into custody from a hotel in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra last week, the self-styled godman was sent to 5-day police custody on September 28.
