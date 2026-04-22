'Shaadi Ke Liye Police Bana': Pune Man Fakes Selection To Get Marriage Offers, Busted
In order to impress young women and their families, the man went on putting up posters and flex banners across the city. He didn't stop at this and took photographs of himself in police uniform, and shared them on WhatsApp.
- India News
- 2 min read
Pune: A Pune man, in a bid to attract marriage proposals, put up posters around the city posing as a cop. However, now he faces a police case for impersonating a public servant.
The man, identified as Rishikesh Raju Jadhav (26), is a vegetable vender by profession. In order to impress young women and their families, he went on putting up posters and flex banners across the city. He didn't stop at this. He took photographs of himself in police uniform, and shared them on WhatsApp, using them as his status update.
The police said that Jadhav was allegedly driven by frustration for being unmarried.
"When asked about the reason, he said he was unable to get married. To pretend he had a job, he concocted this lie. So, the police have taken action," Sambhaji Kadam, a police official was quoted as saying, as per a news publication. A case has been filed against him.
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The man's deception could have gone unnoticed if the police had not started a drive against illegal banners and posters.
"We became aware of it through our drive against illegal banners and posters. Upon investigation, it was found that he was not selected for the police force but had falsely claimed to be selected, deceiving others," the police officer reportedly said.
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Police said that Jadhav aspired to become a police constable since childhood and had reportedly made several attempts to join the force, However, he could not qualify due to height requirements.
Meanwhile, his family had started searching for a bride for him. Police said that under pressure, he allegedly told his mother that he had been recruited into the department.
Moreover, to make his story more convincing, he even distributed sweets at his society and installed a large flex banner outside his home, which reportedly carried the Maharashtra Police emblem, cop-themed background images and congratulatory text mentioning his selection.
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