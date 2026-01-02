'Shah Rukh Khan Must Apologise': AIIO Imam Lambasts KKR For Rs 9.20-Crore Purchase of Bangladeshi Player Mustafizur Rahman

New Delhi: Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the Chief Imam of All India Imam Organisation (AIIO) has demanded an apology from Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan after the latter's IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) purchased Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman. KKR's purchase stroked a controversy since there is a rising atrocity against Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh.

Speaking to ANI, the imam asked, “Does Shah Rukh Khan has no information regarding the atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh?” He added, “Even if he doesn't know this, it is a pity. And if he knows that Hindus are being tortured in Bangladesh and then he buys the players there, it is even more saddening."

Umer Ahmed Ilyasi added, “I think Shah Rukh Khan should apologise to the people of the country. He should also give a statement condemning the atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh." He further said, “The way he has done it, in my eyes or in the eyes of the country, it is not right at all."

KKR acquired Mustafizur for a massive amount of Rs 9.20 crore during IPL auction.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey also criticised KKR's IPL purchase, saying that if Shah Rukh Khan does not remove Mustafizur from his team, then he doesn't understand this nation's sentiments.

He added, “Bangladeshi players shouldn't be allowed to play on Indian soil in the IPL…Pakistani and Bangladeshi players should be prohibited. They harbour hatred towards us for the murder of our Hindu brothers and sisters... Shah Rukh Khan should immediately remove that Bangladeshi cricketer from his team... If he doesn't do this even after all this uproar, it will prove that, while he lives in this country and earns money here, he doesn't understand this nation's sentiments."

Lynching Of Hindus In Bangladesh

In December 2025, a Hindu garment worker named Dipu Chandra Das was beaten, hanged from tree and set on fire after being accused of making objectionable remarks about Prophet Muhammad. There were, however, no evidence that the man made any derogatory statements. Before killing Dipu, the mob also forced him to chant Islamic slogans.

Following the murder of Dipu Das, another lynching took place in Bangladesh. This time, a 29-year-old man named Amrit Mondal was killed by a group of locals in Rajbari district.