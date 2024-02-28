4 Students on Way to Appear For UP Board Exam Killed in Road Mishap in Shahjahanpur, 6 Injured

Advertisement

Shahjahanpur: Four students who were on their way to appear in Uttar Pradesh board examinations on Tuesday died when the vehicle they were traveling in lost control and hit a tree.

Further, as per news agency PTI, six others sustained injuries.

Additional SP (City) Sanjay Kumar said that the students were going to Jaipur for the test when the car hit a tree and fell into a ditch near Jarawav village.

The deceased have been identified as Anurap Khushwaha (15), Anurag Srivastava (14), and Pratishtha Mishra (15) who died on the spot while Mohini Maurya (16) died in the hospital.

Additionally, the six injured are undergoing treatment at a medical college and are said to be in stable condition.

(With PTI inputs)

