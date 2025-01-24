About the Documentary

SHAKTIDASAN – A Poet’s Quest for Truth is a compelling documentary film (in Tamil, with English subtitles) that offers a rare glimpse into the spiritual journey of the legendary Tamil poet, Mahakavi C. Subramania Bharathiar. It transcends the usual portrayal of Bharathiar as a poet and revolutionary, focusing instead on his spiritual quest—a journey that was deeply personal yet profoundly universal.

In his short but eventful life of 38 years (11th December 1882 – 12th September 1921), Bharathiar had transformative encounters with extraordinary individuals who shaped his thinking and ideals. These experiences kindled a spiritual fire within him, turning him into a steadfast devotee of Goddess Parashakti, an Advaitin, and ultimately, a Siddha. This documentary captures these pivotal moments, shedding light on the lesser-known spiritual dimensions of his life.

At its heart, this 70-minute documentary celebrates Bharathiar’s significant contributions—his poems, writings, and revolutionary ideas—that were instrumental during India’s freedom struggle and remain strikingly relevant even today.

Exploring Unanswered Questions

What events in Bharathiar’s early years inspired his out-of-the-box thinking?

How did India’s freedom movement shape his philosophy?

Who were the remarkable individuals that influenced him politically and spiritually?

What profound meeting sparked his spiritual awakening?

How did he balance his personal responsibilities with his aspirations?

And, most importantly, how do his thoughts continue to resonate in modern times?

Through a seamless narrative enhanced by visuals, dramatization, songs, and cinematic techniques, the documentary seeks to answer these questions. Filmed in key locations like Ettayapuram, Kadayam, Varanasi, Chennai, and Pondicherry, SHAKTIDASAN takes viewers on an immersive journey into the life and mind of Bharathiar.

Producer’s Perspective

Mrs. Soundarya Sukumar, the producer, shares her inspiration for the film:

"It began with a simple question—where did Bharathiar meet Sister Nivedita? That curiosity sparked a deeper exploration of his spiritual side, and one discovery led to another. Eventually, this documentary was born."

On choosing Bharathiar as her subject, she adds:

"His courage and optimism have always inspired me. His ideals often mirror Swami Vivekananda’s philosophies, which makes him endlessly fascinating."

Looking ahead, she hints at a future project:

"I envision a narrative inspired by Bharathiar’s pitch for the Bhagavad Gita as a national text—exploring its universal and inclusive message beyond race and religion."

Highlights of the Documentary

1. Uniqueness

While Bharathiar is widely regarded as a poet and revolutionary, his spiritual fervor often goes unnoticed. This film uncovers the spiritual passion that drove his transformative thoughts and writings. By focusing on pivotal moments, it brings to life the spiritual aspect that defined Bharathiar’s identity.

2. Simplifying Profound Ideas

The documentary employs dramatization, narration, interviews, illustrations, and shadow play to make complex ideas accessible to all. Presented in chapters, it caters to a diverse audience—young learners, uninitiated viewers, and seasoned scholars—ensuring that the message resonates with everyone.

3. Relevance in Today’s World

In divisive times, Bharathiar’s ideals of nationalism, spirituality, unity, respect for nature, and humanity provide a much-needed reminder of the values that can unify us. The documentary aspires to revive these noble principles, making Bharathiar’s timeless thoughts a beacon for modern society.

The Team Behind SHAKTIDASAN

This extraordinary project is the result of collaboration among highly accomplished individuals:

Director: Usha Rajeswari, a gold medalist in Direction & Screenplay Writing with a portfolio of impactful films and documentaries.

Music Director: Rajkumar Bharathi, Bharathiar’s great-grandson, celebrated for his creative and cross-cultural compositions.

Scriptwriter: Niranjan Bharathi, Bharathiar’s descendant and a prolific poet, lyricist, and educator.

Actor: Karthik Gopinath, founder of the YouTube channel Ilaya Bharatham, known for his efforts to inspire youth.

Cinematographer: M.V. Anand Thiagarajan, an expert in feature films, corporate projects, and studio design.

Audio Engineer: M.T. Aditya Srinivasan, an accomplished tabla player and audio innovator known for eliminating lag in online recordings.

Illustrator: S.A.V. Elaiyabarathy, renowned for his hyper-realistic portrayals of South Indian culture in various art mediums.

About the Producer

Soundarya Sukumar is a seasoned media professional with formal training in broadcast journalism. She has worked extensively across India and Singapore, earning prestigious accolades like the All India Silver Medal for Journalism and the Commendation Medal from the President of Singapore. Her profound admiration for Bharathiar and spiritual alignment with the Ramakrishna Order inspired her debut production, SHAKTIDASAN.

A Call for Positive Storytelling