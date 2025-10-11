Shambhavi Chaudhary: Chirag-Led Meet Held, Final Call on Bihar Seats with Party Chief

New Delhi: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Chaudhary on Saturday said the party held a central parliamentary board meeting, chaired by party chief Chirag Paswan, and added that the party's National President will take the final decision of seat sharing.

She also added that "talks are still ongoing".

Speaking to ANI, LJP (RV) MP said that all MPs and senior office-bearers participated in the meeting, which she described as "very positive and good."

"Today, there was a meeting of our central parliamentary board. This meeting was chaired by the national president, Chirag Paswan. All MPs and office-bearers of the party were present in it. A very positive and good discussion took place," Chaudhary said.

"We have authorized our national president, Chirag Paswan, to take the final decision. Whatever the final decision regarding the alliance, seat or selection of seats will be, our national president, Chirag Paswan, will take it," she added.

Chaudhary added that talks of seat sharing with party members are still ongoing.

Earlier today, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha termed the reports in the media about the "consensus" on seat-sharing in the National Democratic Alliance for the two-phased Bihar assembly polls as "incorrect", and talks are still underway in the NDA.

The first phase will take place on November 6, and the second phase will occur on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

His clarification came as he was heading to New Delhi to participate in the seat-sharing talks, which were scheduled to resume there.

"The reports in the media about consensus on seat sharing in the NDA, which show some seats being allotted to my party also, are incorrect. Discussions are still ongoing within the NDA. I have been called to Delhi by the BJP leadership, and I am heading to Delhi, and talks will resume there," Upendra Kushwaha clarified.

Meanwhile, Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) Chief Chirag Paswan remained tight-lipped about the seat-sharing announcement.

"I have nothing to say now. All seat-sharing-related announcements will be made later," Paswan said in a brief remark as he was on his way from his residence in Delhi to the party office to have a possible discussion on seat-sharing.

This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).