Yeh Toh Freedom Fighters Bhi Ho Sakte Hai: Pakistan Deputy PM Shamelessly Defend Pahalgam Terrorists

New Delhi: Pakistan 's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has made a shocker remark calling terrorists who killed innocent Indian civilians in Pahalgam terror attack as freedom fighters adding Pakistan was unnecessarily responsible for the attack.

"Yeh to freedom fighters bhi ho sakte hai… we don't know we made an honest statement… it's the failure of their (India) internal politics and matters and they are indirectly holding Pakistan responsible for this.

On April 22, 5-6 terrorists unleashed a barbaric terror attack on innocent Indian tourists who had come to Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam to spend some quality times with their families but there stay in the valley ended in a tragedy.

Terrorists hand picked Indian tourists on the basis of religion, singled out and targeted Hindus, killed husbands in front of their wife and father in front of their children and told victim families to go tell Modi of how they attacked them.

The brutal act was unleashed on 30-40 Indian tourists, came to Kashmir from across the country. Terrorists asked victims to recite Kalma, checked their identities to confirm whether they were Hindus or Muslims, before killing them. Those who failed to recite Kalma were shot dead in front of their wife, children and parents.

Pahalgam terror attack perpetrators won't be spared: PM Modi promises nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , earlier today, issued a stern warning to perpetrators of terror that India is not going to spare them and will hunt them, their masters wherever they are adding India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism.

PM Modi made this statement while addressing an event in Bihar saying, “On April 22, terrorists killed innocent people of the country in J-K's Pahalgam... The country is in mourning and in pain following this incident. We stand with the families of the victims. Today, from the soil of Bihar, India will identify, track and punish every terrorist, their handlers and their backers. We will pursue them to the end of the earth. India's spirit will never be broken by Terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is on our side. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders, who have stood with us in these times.”

Further conveying the citizens of the country on the government's stand, PM Modi, “I want to say in very clear words that these terrorists and those who conspired towards this attack will get a punishment bigger than they can imagine. The willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the back of the masters of terror.”

India begins action against Pakistan, strikes Islamabad with 5 big blows

Announcing the set of actions to punish Pakistan for Pahalgam terror attack, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that, in recognition of the seriousness of the terrorist attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) took the following measures, which included five key decisions.