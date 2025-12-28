Unnao Rape Survivor's Supporters Chant 'Shame On You' During Clash With Group Holding 'I Support Sengar' Poster

New Delhi: Supporters of the 2017 Unnao rape case survivor got into a verbal spat with supporters of rape convict and expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar in Delhi on Sunday. The incident took place when the supporters of the rape victim were protesting against the bail granted to Sengar in the rape case.

The Sengar supporters were from a group called 'Purush Aayog'. One of the women from the group was seen holding a poster reading, 'I Support Kuldeep Sengar'. She was heard saying, “I have come to seek justice. We have full faith on the judiciary.”

The woman infuriated the supporters of the rape survivor. One of the protesting women said, “This is wrong. Shame on you!” She added, “What evidence do you have that he did not commit the crime? Court convicted him.” Other protesters joined her to chant “Shame on You!” as the Sengar supporter said they should not align politics with rape.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has approached the Supreme Court challenging Delhi High Court's order to suspend the life sentence of Sengar and the bail granted to him in the rape case.

The former Uttar Pradesh MLA was convicted in 2019 by a special CBI court and sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25 lakh.

