‘Shameful Act’: BJP Blasts Rahul Gandhi for Snubbing Northeast Tradition, Rejecting 'Gamosa' Despite President’s Request

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a sharp attack on Congress leader and LoP Rahul Gandhi after he purportedly refused to wear the traditional Assamese gamosa during President Droupadi Murmu’s at-home reception on Republic Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The BJP has called his actions "shameful" and "deeply disrespectful," claiming that he disregarded the President's personal request and insulted Northeastern culture.

The incident happened during a Northeast India-themed event that was meant to honor the region's history and foster national cohesion. Rahul Gandhi was widely criticized for not donning the gamosa, despite the fact that nearly all of the dignitaries in attendance did.

President’s Request Ignored, Symbol of Respect Rejected

The gamosa, a handwoven cotton scarf that represents honor, pride, and respect in Assam and the Northeast, was reportedly given to each attendee. Dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, foreign envoys, and top political leaders were seen wearing it.

According to sources, President Droupadi Murmu personally asked Rahul Gandhi to don the gamosa twice and even discussed its cultural significance. He apparently declined in spite of this. Images from the occasion show Gandhi wearing a white kurta sans a scarf, while others, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, wore one.

Numerous commentators have characterized the rejection as a blatant disregard for the President and the Northeastern populace, casting doubt on Gandhi's consideration for local customs.

Assam CM Calls Act ‘Deeply Insensitive’

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, reacted angrily, denouncing Rahul Gandhi's actions as "deeply insensitive."

“Times may change, but the attitude of the de facto supremo of the Congress party, Mr. Rahul Gandhi, regrettably appears unchanged,” Sarma wrote on X. He emphasized that the gamosa was worn by all of the dignitaries in attendance as a sign of inclusivity and respect.

Sarma emphasized that the gamosa represents Assamese pride, identity, and cultural values and is more than just a piece of cloth. He claimed that Gandhi's rejection demonstrated a lack of regard for the feelings of the local populace.

BJP Steps Up Attack, Accuses Gandhi of Arrogance

Rahul Gandhi was accused of being arrogant and entitled by the BJP, which stepped up its criticism.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla stated on X, “Shameful! Rahul Gandhi has insulted the North East and also disrespected our very hon’ble President.”

He claimed that Gandhi and the Congress prioritize "parivar and position" over public opinion and constitutional principles. He claimed that the incident demonstrated the Congress leader's entitlement mentality and contempt for institutions and customs once more.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan celebration was intended to convey a powerful message of solidarity and respect for local traditions, according to political commentators. They claimed that Gandhi's rejection undermined that message and sparked needless controversy.

Congress Raises Seating Row, BJP Hits Back

The dispute arises during the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path, when the Congress has accused the NDA government of demeaning Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge by placing them in the third row. A number of Congressmen called it a "protocol lapse" and questioned its propriety.

BJP leaders refuted the accusation, claiming that a set mechanism determines seating allocations. Poonawalla charged that the Congress was distracting from the gamosa dispute and politicizing even basic arrangements.

In addition, he questioned Gandhi's lack of attendance at a number of significant national gatherings in the past and whether or not he takes his constitutional obligations seriously.

Pattern of Controversy Over Gamosa

This is not the first instance that Rahul Gandhi has faced criticism over the gamosa. He was accused of disrespecting the indigenous traditions on previous trips to Assam by failing to wear it right away.

The gamosa is a symbol of honor, humility, and acceptance for many people in the Northeast. Refusing to wear it is being viewed as a grave error in judgment, particularly at a national function that the President is hosting.