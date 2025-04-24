Shameful! Anil Deshmukh Rejects Hindus Were Singled Out in Pahalgam Terror Attack, Faces Backlash

New Delhi: Former Maharashtra Home Minister and senior NCP-SP leader Anil Deshmukh has found himself at the center of a political and public firestorm after his comments regarding the Pahalgam terror attack sparked widespread condemnation.

‘No Confirmation’ Sparks Outrage

In a statement on Wednesday, Deshmukh demanded a thorough investigation into reports that the terrorists behind the April 22 Pahalgam attack may have asked victims their religion before opening fire. "There is no confirmed information on this. Only after investigation will we get to know the truth," he said, cautioning against jumping to conclusions.

Deshmukh added that if the reports are true, “it reveals a deeply disturbing and communal motive behind the attack that cannot be ignored.” He stated that such targeted violence would represent “a new level of brutality and hatred that must be condemned in the strongest terms.”

Backlash Online

However, his attempt at a cautious response has not gone down well with the public. Social media platforms erupted with outrage over what many viewed as an insensitive dismissal of eyewitness accounts from survivors and grieving families.

Angry users slammed Deshmukh’s tone, accusing him of casting doubt on the victims’ testimonies. “Do you need confirmation when families are weeping on national TV? Where is your humanity?” one user wrote.

Deshmukh had earlier condemned the Pahalgam massacre as a “cowardly and despicable act” in a social media post, offering condolences to bereaved families and praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. “The attack on unarmed tourists is shameful. We stand with the victims and their families in this hour of grief,” he said.

A Nation in Mourning

The terror attack, which occurred in Baisaran Valley a popular tourist destination in Pahalgam — left 26 civilians dead, including six from Maharashtra.