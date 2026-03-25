‘Shameful, Insensitive’: SC Forms SIT, Tears Into Gurugram Police Over Botched Probe into 4-Year-Old Girl’s Rape Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising women IPS officers to assure a fair probe into the alleged rape of a minor child in Gurugram. Additionally, the court ordered the Gurugram Police to promptly forward the complete investigation to the SIT.

Max Hospital has also been requested to provide a thorough report outlining the shift in its medical opinion regarding the case.

Court directs immediate transfer of probe

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, directed the Haryana government to notify the SIT immediately. Additionally, the court mandated that the Gurugram Police to provide the newly established team all case-related documents.

The bench criticized the Haryana Police for diluting the charges in the FIR throughout the hearing. It observed that a more serious offence under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act had been reduced to a lesser provision.

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The court also sharply objected to the misconduct of a doctor at a private hospital, stating, "It was shameful for a doctor to do so", after noting that the doctor had completely changed her version regarding the child’s statement.

Notices issued over handling of case

The Supreme Court issued show cause notices to Gurugram Police officials, questioning their handling of the investigation and asking why action should not be taken against them.

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Expressing sharp disapproval, the bench remarked, "Why cannot the police go to the victim's house? Are they kings? The one who went was arrested on corruption charges," and termed the approach of the police as "shameful" and "insensitive".

A notice was also issued to the Gurugram Child Welfare Committee (CWC), asking why its members should not be removed. The court observed, “The conduct of CWC members, as seen from the February 5 report, compounded the victimisation. The entire police force -- from commissioner to the sub-inspector -- made all attempts to prove that the child had no proof and the parents did not make any case. There is no room for doubt that an offence on Section 6 under POCSO was apparently committed.”

Further, the bench directed the Gurugram district judge to assign the case to a senior woman judicial officer presiding over a POCSO court in the city.

Details of the alleged crime

The case involves a young child who was allegedly sexually abused for about two months. The lawsuit claims that two female domestic workers and a male accomplice assaulted a four-year-old girl in a residential community in Sector 54, Gurugram.

Based on the child's parents' accusations, the police filed a formal complaint (FIR) on February 4 at the Sector 53 police station under the applicable provisions of the POCSO Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.