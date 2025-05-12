Shanti Ka Marg Shakti Se Ho Kar Jata Hai: PM Modi During Address To Nation On Operation Sindoor

Updated May 12th 2025, 21:29 IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a message to the world amid heightened India-Pakistan tension in wake of Pahalgam terror attack and India's anti-terror counter offensive action under Operation Sindoor said that the path to peace goes through power.
Addressing the nation on the success of Operation Sindoor, PM Modi said, “Today is Buddha Purnima, Lord Buddha showed us the path of peace. 'Shaanti ka maarg bhi Shakti see hokar jata hai'..."
